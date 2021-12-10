45 year old Gary Fleig of New Church has now been charged in two murders in Accomack County. The Virginia State Police reported that Fleig was charged in the murder of Edward Bruce Mears of Oak Hall Saturday night and the arson of Mears’ home. Fleig ,Wendy Dawn Taylor, and Coy Edward Bailey have been charged in the robbery and assault of a Pocomoke City man a week ago. Fleig has also been charged with the murder of Maurice Lamont Fiddermon, 43, from Temperanceville.

Fleig, Taylor and Bailey are currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with no bond.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Chesapeake Field Office worked with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, Maryland, worked to identify and arrest Fleig.

Fleig has been chargedin connection to the arson and homicide that happened on December 4, in Oak Hall

On December 4 around 9:30 p.m., state police were requestedby the New Church Fire Department to respond to a residential fire at the 6000 block of Lankford Highway. Crews responded and soon discovered the resident, 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr., to be deceased inside the residence.

Fleig has been charged with:

Murder in the First Degree

Murder in the Second Degre

Arson (Occupied Dwelling)

Burglary

Concealing a Stolen Firearm

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Police are still trying to identify and locate other possible suspects involved in the ongoing investigation.

The Virginia State Police are looking for any witnesses in the area of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, or in the vicinity of the area prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at # (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

.