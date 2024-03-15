Fleig admits to two murders

By Linda Cicoira

A New Church man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to killing two county residents, setting fire to a house, and other related charges in connection with a 2021 crime spree.

Forty-eight-year-old Gary Joseph Fleig, who has also lived in Hallwood, Saxis, and Temperanceville, could get up to three life terms plus 120 years for the offenses.

The murder victims were 62-year-old musician and carpenter Edward Bruce “E.B.” Mears Jr., of Oak Hall, and 44-year-old Maurice Lamont “Rico” Feddemon, of Temperanceville.

In a plea agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan, Fleig pleaded guilty to eight offenses that occurred on Dec. 4, 2021. The counts included first-degree murder of Mears, use of a firearm in a threatening manner, arson of Mears’ house, burglary, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbing Mears, and grand larceny. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Feddemon and possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 5, 2021. In addition, Fleig admitted to attempting to escape from the Accomack Jail on April 25, 2022.

The agreement called for Fleig to be sentenced to no more than 40 active years in prison for those offenses. Judge Stephan Mahan delayed acceptance of the agreement until a presentence and substance abuse report could be made. Sentencing was set for Oct. 10, to allow Mears’ daughter to come from Canada to testify about the impact his death has had on her life.

Feddemon’s sister attended the trial on Thursday. She said that although it has been hard losing her sibling, she has forgiven Fleig because of her religious beliefs.

In a summary of the evidence, Morgan said Fleig, who was accompanied by his wife, Wendy Dawn Taylor, went to Mears’ home saying he needed to make a phone call. Once he got inside the house he stabbed Mears, took Mears’ gun, and shot him. His body was recovered after firefighters saw the flames as they were returning from a parade in Maryland and went to the Lankford Highway scene. Police found blood on the floor of the house and a shell casing. Early on the morning of Dec. 6, Feddemon was found shot to death in the Oak Hall area.

Mears’ gun and a pair of bloody boots were found at Fleig’s home, Morgan said at first the defendant said 56-year-old Coy Edward Bailey killed Mears. But he later admitted he had done it. In the second incident, Feddemon and Fleig picked up Fleig’s son, who tussled with Feddemon, and the defendant shot Feddemon.

A DVR surveillance system was damaged in the fire at the Mears home, Morgan continued. The US Secret Service was able to recover a recording from the device that showed both Fleig and Taylor inside the house for about an hour. Morgan said Fleig even took a shower there before setting the fire.

Probable cause was found for charges of attempted first-degree murder, arson, burglary, theft, and various firearm offenses for Fleig in Worcester County, Md., in connection with Dec. 3, 2021 incidents. Probable cause was also found there for burglary, theft, and destruction of property charges that occurred between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2021, and for burglary and theft on Dec. 2, 2021.

Court records show Wendy Taylor and Coy Bailey are in prison in Maryland serving time for two counts of burglary in the first degree that occurred on Dec. 3, 2021. Morgan said Taylor would eventually be brought to face charges in Accomack.