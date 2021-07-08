.FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia,

including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester,

Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In

Virginia, Accomack, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and

Westmoreland.

* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia and

southeast Maryland late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night,

bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Expected rainfall totals will

average 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches

possible.

* Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to

flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone

areas could become flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.