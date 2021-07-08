.FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia,
including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester,
Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In
Virginia, Accomack, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and
Westmoreland.
* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia and
southeast Maryland late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night,
bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Expected rainfall totals will
average 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches
possible.
* Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to
flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone
areas could become flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.