.FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON… The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton. * Through this afternoon * Showers are expected from now through this afternoon as a slow moving cold front crosses the area. In addition to the rain that fell overnight, 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with locally higher amounts are possible through this afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts. The runoff from this much rainfall will likely result in localized flash flooding. * Potential impacts include rapid rises of water, flooded roads, and flooding of structures in low lying areas near streams.