.FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON… The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton. * Through this afternoon * Showers are expected from now through this afternoon as a slow moving cold front crosses the area. In addition to the rain that fell overnight, 1 to 2 inches of additional rain with locally higher amounts are possible through this afternoon. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts. The runoff from this much rainfall will likely result in localized flash flooding. * Potential impacts include rapid rises of water, flooded roads, and flooding of structures in low lying areas near streams.
Related Posts
Checkpoint in place coming on to Chincoteague Island
April 10, 2020
Northampton to Wave Tipping Costs for Michael Cleanup
October 23, 2018
Hurricane Season Heats Up
August 7, 2018
Local Conditions
November 12, 2020, 5:46 am
Showers
68°F
68°F
9 mph
real feel: 66°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:40 am
sunset: 4:54 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
8 hours ago
The RSMH Auxiliary's annual Festival of Lights will be virtual this year, as we all stay safely distanced.
Join us on December 4th at 5:30 p.m. here on Facebook for remarks from our Auxiliary and hospital leaders as well as a scrolling Book of Honor.
Want to honor someone you love? Click the link for a printable form.
https://riversideonline.com/shore/auxiliary/upload/form.pdf ... See MoreSee Less