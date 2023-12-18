Flash Flood Warning until 8:30 a..m. Several area roads affected

Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 830 AM or both Accomack and Northampton Counties

Areas that normally flood after heavy rain have standing water. Areas of the bayside are experiencing moderate flooding at times of high tide this morning.

At 234 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Flash flooding has been caused caused by heavy rain and there is tidal flooding early this morning on low lying areas on the bayside.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Exmore, Cape Charles, Onancock, Parksley, Onley, Nassawadox,

Cheriton, Willis Wharf, Bay View, Accomac, Melfa, Bloxom,

Eastville, Wachapreague, Painter, Hallwood, Keller, Quinby,

Locustville and Pungoteague.

Higher than normal tides will combine with the heavy rainfall

creating additional widespread flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious before sunrise when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.