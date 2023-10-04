Flamingos spotted around Eastern Shore

Flamingoes have been seen around the Eastern Shore over the past several days.

Over the weekend, a pair was spotted flying around the mouth of Onancock Creek. Monday, Billy and Maranda Reed spotted a pink flamingo near Wallops island and took some photos. A Facebook post of the Reed photo from the Chincoteague Chamber racked up a large number of likes and comments Monday.

The bright pink birds are generally found in the tropics and especially Florida. It is believed that the birds were brought north by Hurricane Idalia. Flamingos reportedly have been spotted up and down the East Coast since Idalia passed. According to USA Today, there have been sightings reported in Alabama, South and North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

The USA Today continued “It’s not unheard of for birds to be caught up in hurricanes and dropped out along the coasts. Birders sometimes refer to these incidents as “fallout.”… Colonies of the birds are found in the Caribbean including the Yucatan, where Idalia lingered for days, building up steam to make its run up the Gulf of Mexico and into Florida.”

Since they are tropical birds it is hoped they can find their way back home before winter sets in.