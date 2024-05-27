Five Shore students earn Co-Op Association Scholarships

The Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives recently announced that it has awarded college scholarships to deserving students for the 2023-24 school year.

The recipients are students whose parents live in areas served by electric cooperatives in the three states.

Students receiving scholarships in A&N Electric Cooperative’s local service territory are:

Nathan Barnes (Arcadia)

Lyeric Brickhouse (Northampton)

Akhyah Collins (Arcadia)

Ella Shotwell (Arcadia)

Allison Tittermary (Northampton)

“VMDAEC’s 80th anniversary comes as we also celebrate our millionth dollar of scholarships awarded since the Foundation’s inception in 2001,” says Russell G. “Rusty” Brown, chair of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation Board and representative from Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. “Our electric cooperatives are proud to support these worthy students. The seventh cooperative principle is Concern for Community, and electric cooperatives are organized to adhere to these principles, owned by those they serve.”

The Foundation awarded Worth Hudson Scholarships of $1,000 each to 65 students. They are named in honor of Worth Hudson, the first chairman of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation Board and former chairman of the board of directors of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City, Va.

“The fifth cooperative principle is Education, Training and Information. With these scholarships, we stand behind this important principle to support, train, educate and empower the next generation of electric cooperative leaders,” says Brian S. Mosier, president and CEO of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives. “Scholarships that can be used for higher education or trade school build our communities and our society.”

Scholarship recipients are chosen based on a competitive screening process that considers financial need (40%), academic achievement (40%), and community involvement and personal history (20%). Applicants must be graduating seniors from either high school or homeschool in the year during which they apply. They must also provide evidence of their acceptance into a post-high school educational institution or program. Scholarships can be used to pay for tuition, fees and books.

The Foundation is funded through tax-deductible donations and bequests from individuals, proceeds from fundraising events and CoBank’s Sharing Success Program. For information on donating to the Foundation, please visit vmdaec.com/scholarship.