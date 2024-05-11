Five sentenced in Accomack Court Thursday

By Linda Cicoira

Five men were sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday for crimes that included burglary, theft, drunk driving, and drug offenses.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Thomas Mills, of Bradford’s Neck Road in Quinby, was sentenced to 10 years with all but 90 days suspended for breaking into the Virginia Tobacco & Vape store in Onley, on March 11, 2023, and stealing property. Mills will be on supervised probation for two years and good behavior for five years. He was ordered to pay $650 in restitution for damage to the door he broke to gain entry to the business.

According to testimony, Mills was self-medicating. A condition of probation was to get health screenings and comply with doctor’s orders.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Edward Truitt, of Potomac Avenue in Salisbury, Md., was given a total of a year and seven months of active time to serve for drug offenses. He was sentenced to five years for distribution of fentanyl, a year in jail for possession of methamphetamine, and a year for possession of cocaine. He was fined $1,000 with half suspended for DUI and was sentenced to 30 days and fined $500 for a second offense of DUI. In addition, Truitt’s license was restricted for a year. He will be on supervised probation for three years and good behavior for five years. Truitt was also required to enroll in a community-based drug program.

The defendant has already served eight months in jail. Truitt wanted to get out of jail to care for his mother, who has cancer.

“She really needs me to be there,” he said. “I’m off drugs. You won’t see me back.”

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua M. Bailey, of Mappsville Road in Painter, was given 12 months of active time in jail for damaging a catalytic converter, attempted grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000, eluding police, and possession of cocaine. The crimes occurred in January 2023. Before suspended time, he was sentenced to eight years. He will be on supervised probation for two years and good behavior for five years. Bailey was also ordered to get into a drug treatment program.

Thirty-five-year-old Angel Andres Santiago, who spoke through a Spanish interpreter and had a Florida address, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and DUI from a 2023 incident. For the drug charge, he was treated under first offender status, which means no judgment was made and he was ordered to do 100 hours of community service. That offense will be dropped if Santiago stays on good behavior during that time. He was given a 30-day suspended sentence for DUI.

James Thomas Fisher, of Parksley, was found guilty of possession of meth after violating his first offender status. He was sentenced to two years in prison with all but three months suspended. Fisher will be on two years of supervised probation and five years of good behavior.