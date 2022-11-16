By Linda Cicoira

Five Accomack County residents were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week on April 16 racketeering charges.

Forty-four-year-old Carolyn Jane Abbott, and 18-year-old Marquis Jamar Baines, both ofWhite’s Neck Road in Parksley, and 25-year-old Javontae Tyrell Harris, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, were indicted on counts of racketeering, uttering a forged check, and conspiring to racketeer. Abbott was listed as being self-employed at Love Thy Neighbor, a nursing company.

Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Jquan Beckett, of Scott Lane in Tasley, was indicted on two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, racketeering, and conspiring to racketeer.

Twenty-two-year-old Lanequa Pauline Beckett, of Savagetown Road in Painter, was indicted on counts of racketeering and conspiring to racketeer.