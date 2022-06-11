By Linda Cicoira

Indictments handed down by an Acccomack Grand Jury this week accuse five men of committing violent crimes.

Twenty-three-year-old Jaylon Calvin Harmon, also known as Jaylon Kellam, of Cemetery Road in Belle Haven, was indicted on counts of malicious bodily injury of Kaitlyn Pipplin, attempted first-degree murder of Pipplin, abuse and neglect of a child, unlawfully shooting during the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm by a felon, assault and battery of Officer J.S. Rose of the Onley Police Department, and attempting to disarm Rose. The incidents occurred Dec. 3.

Court records state Harmon told a magistrate that “he wants to be able to get back to work to take care of his grandmother. Says he doesn’t understand what’s going on. States allegations are a lie.”

In another case, 37-year-old Lance Carl Jester, of Parksley, was indicted on counts ofabduction, strangulation, and rape. The offenses occurred Nov. 29. The victim’s name is being withheld due to the nature of the crimes.

Twenty-four-year-old Victor Antonio Coll, of Newport News, was indicted on counts of forcible rape and aggravated sexual battery involving a 13-year-old girl. The offenses occurred Dec 23, 2020

Thirty-five-year-old Timothy John Vanhart, of Oak Hall, and 25-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Melfa, were indicted on May 13 counts of maliciously wounding Danny Rasmussen by a mob and acts of violence by a mob.

