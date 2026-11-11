Fitchett named Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Employee of the Year

November 11, 2026
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Stacey Fitchett has been named Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.’s 2026 Employee of the Year.

A 17-year employee, Fitchett serves as dental operations manager. The award is Rural Health’s highest employee honor, with candidates nominated by their peers and selected by an independent, non-staff committee. Fitchett was nominated for her outstanding customer service, commitment to patient and staff satisfaction, and dedication to Rural Health’s mission of providing health care for all.

Shown here are Fitchett (left) and Rural Health CEO Jeannette Edwards at one of a series of staff celebrations held in honor of Rural Health’s 50th anniversary in October.

At the event, Edwards remarked on Fitchett’s extraordinary contributions to Rural Health delivered “with grace and a smile.”

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