Northampton County has sent out the first round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security(C.A.R.E.S.) Act to applicants.

According to Finance Director Jon Chandler, approximately 40 checks were sent out Tuesday to various businesses in Northampton County in the amount of $5,000.

Chandler said there were more requests than the County could fill, and this was just the first round.

The County distributed approximately $200,000 in this round of funding.

