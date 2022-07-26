For the first time since 2019 it’s Pony Penning week on Chincoteague. The activities of the week started last Friday with the reopening of the Chincoteague Vol Fireman’s Carnival. On Saturday, the south herd was rounded up. More than 50 ponies were taken to the Southern Corral on Beach. The Road to await the swim on Wednesday. On Sunday the North Herd Round up brought between 100-150 ponies to the Northern Corral.

On Monday morning the ponies in the Northern Corral were walked down the beach to join their brothers and sisters at the Southern Corral where they will remain until Wednesday with the annual vet check and the selection of buyback animals.

On Wednesday morning the ponies will head to the channel and between 8:30 and 10:30 will make the crossing to Chincoteague and be herded to the carnival grounds.

Folks wanting to view the swim from Pony Swim Lane need to wear old clothing and shoes since the area is very muddy and has oyster shells.

Thursday is auction day and the auction will begin at the Chincoteague Vol. Fireman’s Carnival Grounds at 8:00 a.m. The auction should last approximate 3 hours and the purchased ponies should be on their way to their new homes.

On Friday morning at slack tide, (approximately 10:30 a.m.), the remaining ponies will return to the wild on Assateague Island where they will continue to live and roam for another year.

More information on Pony Penning, including shuttle bus schedules, can be found at the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce’s website.

