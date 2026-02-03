First Horizon Bank awards $3,000 grant to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore

First Horizon Bank has awarded a $3,000 grant to the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore in support of initiatives that assist local residents.

Operating branches in both Onancock and Cheriton, First Horizon additionally provides office space for the organization’s headquarters, reflecting the bank’s sustained commitment to the Eastern Shore community.

“We appreciate First Horizon’s ongoing generosity and partnership,” stated Dawn Byrd, Executive Director. “Their contributions enable us to enhance our support of agencies who positively impact lives throughout the region.”

The photograph features T J McCutchen, Banking Center Manager, alongside Dawn Byrd, Executive Director.

United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore supports programs which focus on education, health and financial stability for our community. For further information about United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, please visit esunitedway.org.