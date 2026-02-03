First Horizon Bank awards $3,000 grant to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore

February 3, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

First Horizon Bank has awarded a $3,000 grant to the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore in support of initiatives that assist local residents.
Operating branches in both Onancock and Cheriton, First Horizon additionally provides office space for the organization’s headquarters, reflecting the bank’s sustained commitment to the Eastern Shore community.

“We appreciate First Horizon’s ongoing generosity and partnership,” stated Dawn Byrd, Executive Director. “Their contributions enable us to enhance our support of agencies who positively impact lives throughout the region.”

The photograph features T J McCutchen, Banking Center Manager, alongside Dawn Byrd, Executive Director.

United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore supports programs which focus on education, health and financial stability for our community. For further information about United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, please visit esunitedway.org.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 3, 2026, 5:20 am
Clear sky
SSW
Clear sky
16°F
4 mph
Apparent: 10°F
Pressure: 1023 mb
Humidity: 86%
Winds: 4 mph SSW
Windgusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:04 am
Sunset: 5:28 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Atlantic Animal Hospital

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

Member of the

esva chamber