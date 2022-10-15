RICHMOND – As National Fire Prevention Week continues, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) urges Virginia residents to make an escape plan with two ways out of every room.

According to the NFPA, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

“Fire moves fast and every second counts when you need to get out,” said Ken Brown, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator. “Developing a home fire escape plan that includes two ways out of every room and meets the needs of your family is extremely important.”

Follow these steps to protect you and your family:

As a family, draw a map of the layout of your home. Include all doors and windows. You can use this grid from the U.S. Fire Administration Find two ways out of every room in case one way is blocked by fire Teach children how to escape on their own in case an adult can’t help them Make sure doors and windows open easily and are not blocked by furniture Choose an outside meeting place such as the end of your driveway or your mailbox Assign someone to call 911 once everyone is out Make sure the address of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find

The 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. Each day, VDFP will release fire safety tips to help Virginians be prepared in case of an emergency.