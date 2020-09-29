Units from the Parksley and Tasley Fire companies responded to a vehicle fire at the Perdue parking lot Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:55 p.m. and units arrived to find the vehicle fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.

Meanwhile, Parksley responded to an accident near Hopeton Monday afternoon which resulted in a downed power pole. One person was taken to Riverside shore Memorial Hospital. The accident occurred at approximately 2:22 p.m. TVirginia State Police responded along with A&N Electric co-op.

Photos Courtesy Parksley Volunteer Fire Company.

