At approximately 10:35 this morning, fire units from Cape Charles, Cheriton and Eastville responded to a structure fire at the Head Start in Cheriton. It was reported that there was smoke in the building. EMS units from Cape Charles and also responded. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Units started returning to station at 11:00 am.
Related Posts
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
October 22, 2022
Pocomoke City Walmart evacuated Sunday afternoon
February 5, 2023
Local Conditions
April 20, 2023, 11:05 am
Mostly sunny
71°F
71°F
4 mph
real feel: 78°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 50%
wind speed: 4 mph WSW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:21 am
sunset: 7:43 pm
1 hour ago
Heads up local wood crafters! Dr. Alex Foxworthy and the ESCC Woodworking Club are hosting a presentation by Bob Lentz today on Woodturning and Sculpture at 3pm. It's open to the public and will be held in the Flex Lab on the 1st floor of the new ESCC Academic Building. Thanks for spreading the word to folks who may be interested in seeing this cool presentation! ... See MoreSee Less