Fire in Light Fixture Prompts Evacuation of Accomack County Administration Building

The Accomack County Administration Building was briefly evacuated Monday morning after a fire involving an overhead light fixture in the Information Technology room.

County Administrator Mike Mason said the incident occurred when the ballast in an overhead light caught fire. Staff quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread.

The building was evacuated as a precaution while the Accomack County Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. Fire officials later gave the all-clear, allowing employees to return to work.

Mason said the only damage was to the single light fixture. While there was no structural damage, the smell of burnt plastic lingered in several rooms of the building.

Most employees have returned to their offices, although a handful of staff members whose work areas were affected by the odor have been directed to work from home for the remainder of the day.

Mason said all county computer systems and services remain fully operational, and the incident caused no disruption to county operations beyond the temporary evacuation.