At approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday 911 reported a residential structure fire at 24488 Tyler Lane north of Accomac.   Units from Tasley, Parksley, Onancock, Melfa and Wachapreague responded.   Firemen arrived to find smoke coming out of the roof of the one story structure.   The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes.  There were no injuries reported.