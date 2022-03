At approximately 2:05 p.m. Saturday units from Exmore, Nassawadox, Painter, Wachapreague Melfa, Eastville, Onancock, Tasley and Northampton EMS responded to a report of a residential structure fire on Stuart’s Wharf Road near Exmore. Units arrived to find a barn fully involved and an adjacent residence also on fire. The fire was reported under control at 3:23 p.m.