A Thursday afternoon fire heavily damaged a home on Corbin St in Hallwood. The fire which apparently started in the attic area was reported at 1:55 p.m. Units from Bloxom, Parksley, Tasley, Atlantic, New Church and Greenbackville and Accomack DPS responded. Fireman arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the two story structure. They fought the fire for approximately 40 minutes before bringing it under control. There was one occupant of the house who got out without injury.

Meanwhile a vehicle fire was reported on Dennis Drive north of Parksley at approximately 2:20 p.m. Units from Tasley, Onancock, Parksley, Bloxom and others responded. Some of the participants in the Hallwood fire were directed to the Dennis Drive Fire. Firemen arrived to find a piece of tree harvesting equipment on fire in the woods. The fire was brought under control and there were no injuries. The Virginia Department of Forrestry also responded.

Photo by Joyce Northam