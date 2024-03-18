Fire Destroys Home near Parksley Sunday night

Units from Parksley, Tasley, Onancock, Melfa and Bloxom  and the Department of Public Safety were called to the scene of a residential structure fire at 20013 Bailey Road near Parksley Sunday night.

The original call came in at approximately 9:42 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported the structure to be fully involved.  Crews remained on scene for nearly 2 hours.  There were no injuries reported.

The Virginia Department of Forestry also was called to the scene as the fire moved into a wooded area near the house.

