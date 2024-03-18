Fire Destroys Home near Parksley Sunday night

Photo courtesy the Parksley VFD.

Units from Parksley, Tasley, Onancock, Melfa and Bloxom and the Department of Public Safety were called to the scene of a residential structure fire at 20013 Bailey Road near Parksley Sunday night.

The original call came in at approximately 9:42 p.m. Arriving firefighters reported the structure to be fully involved. Crews remained on scene for nearly 2 hours. There were no injuries reported.

The Virginia Department of Forestry also was called to the scene as the fire moved into a wooded area near the house.