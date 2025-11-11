Fire Destroys Home at Captain’s Cove Monday

November 10, 2025
 |
Image

Fire companies from Virginia and Maryland responded to a fire at approximately 5 p.m. Monday on Salty Lane in  Captain’s Cove.  First responders arrived to find a waterfront home fully involved.   Reports from the scene indicate everyone in the home  evacuated successfully and there were no injuries.      Units from Greenbackville, New Church, Atlantic, Chincoteague,Saxis, Parksley, Onancock, Melfa Bloxom, Pocomoke City and Stockton were called out both to fight the fire or cover for other responding stations.  Windy conditions resulted in the fire spreading to two adjacent homes but  firefighters were able to prevent those homes from also becoming fully involved.

It took firefighters 1 hour and 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.  The structure was completely destroyed.

