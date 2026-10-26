Fire destroys Hallwood home Sunday

At 5:51 p.m. Sunday, emergency dispatchers received a report of a house fire at 12451 Grotontown Road in Hallwood.

First responders arrived to find the rear of the home fully engulfed in flames. All occupants escaped, but one suffered severe smoke inhalation and was transported to TidalHealth for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The occupants, Jeff and Alicia Niblet and their family, lost everything, including clothing. Immediate needs include boys’ clothing in sizes 18 months to 2T and girls’ clothing in size 4T.

Fire units from Bloxom, Atlantic, Parksley, New Church, Saxis and Wallops Island responded, along with EMS units from Oak Hall Rescue and Parksley.