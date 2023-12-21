Fire Destroys Full Chicken House Near Pocomoke City

According to a report on WBOC,com, several fire companies responded to a chicken house fire on Boston Road near Pocomoke City this morning. Units from Pocomoke City, Stockton, Girdletree, Snow Hill, Newark, Marion, Greenbackville, New Church, Atlantic and Saxis responded to the call at approximately 6 a.m. and arrived to find the chicken house fully involved. It took three hours to bring the blaze under control.

Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshall’s Office say the structure was a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.