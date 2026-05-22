Fire destroys chicken house on Saxis Rd.

A late-night fire destroyed a chicken house in Accomack County early this morning.

At 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to Thompson Lane off Saxis Road after the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office reported a working structure fire. Multiple departments responded, including crews from Saxis, Atlantic, New Church, Bloxom, Pocomoke, and Oak Hall Rescue. Chief B. Shrieves served as incident commander.

Firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze, working to contain the fire, extinguish hot spots, and protect nearby chicken houses and surrounding structures from exposure. Officials say the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company was called to assist later in the incident but was canceled before arriving on scene.

After crews cleared the area, property owners remained behind to monitor the site for any rekindling or fire extension. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PHoto and story Courtesy of Parksley VFD Facebook page