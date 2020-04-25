Several fire companies responded to a residential structure fire at Eyreville Drive in Eastville Friday night. Fire fighters reported flames showing when they arrived at the location. The fire was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. Units from Eastville, Cheriton, Cape Charles, Nassawadox and Exmore responded to the fire. Heavy damage was reported to the structure.
