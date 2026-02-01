Fire damages Historic Onancock School

A historic Onancock landmark was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Just after 7:13 a.m., fire crews were called to the 105-year-old Historic Onancock School on College Avenue after two people inside reported smelling smoke. Fire units from Onancock, Tasley, Melfa, and Parksley arrived within minutes and quickly upgraded the call to a working commercial fire.

Heavy smoke was found throughout the second floor, while crews located the fire in a basement room on the south side of the building. The fire destroyed that room and caused minor damage to the first floor above it. Firefighters worked for about two-and-a-half hours to extinguish hot spots and overhaul the building.

No injuries were reported, and officials say there is no evidence the fire was suspicious.

Fire officials credit the two occupants for quickly calling 911, saying their actions likely prevented much greater damage to the historic building, which serves as a community gathering space.

Responding were units from Onancock, Painter, Melfa ,Tasley, Wachapreague and Parksley along DPS and ANEC. Photo courtesy Melfa VFD Facebook page.