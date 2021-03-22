A Sunday morning fire heavily damaged a boat moored at East Point Marina. 911 received a report at approximately 9:35. Units from Onancock, Melfa and Tasley responded along with a Hazmat unit. Firefighters arrived to find the forward section of the boat engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in approximately 20 minutes. No one was injured.
Related Posts
Northampton Schools Install INFORCE 911 School Safety Technology
December 5, 2018
Parksley Nursing Home Due for Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
February 15, 2018
Accomack adds one new COVID-19 death; hospitalizations and new cases flat in both Counties
May 5, 2020
Plenty of Local Activities Scheduled Today
December 1, 2018
Local Conditions
March 22, 2021, 7:40 am
Mostly clear
43°F
43°F
9 mph
real feel: 39°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:03 am
sunset: 7:17 pm
20 hours ago
Accomack reports additional cases and hospitalization - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County reported four additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Heath. All other COVID-19 metrics for t...