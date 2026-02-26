Finney tapped as new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital head

Kristie Finney, a lifelong Onancock resident, has been serving as Interim President of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital since November. Her appointment follows years of leadership at the hospital, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Quality and Laboratory Services.

In that role, Finney played a key part in improving patient safety, strengthening care coordination, and enhancing overall hospital performance. Riverside leaders credit her with helping drive measurable quality gains that have strengthened clinical standards across the facility.

“Kristie’s deep roots on the Shore, her unwavering commitment to this community, and her proven record of elevating clinical excellence make her the ideal leader for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital,” said Dr. Michael Oshiki, President of Acute Care Services at Riverside Health. “Her leadership has directly contributed to significant quality achievements for the hospital.”

Throughout her career, Finney has focused on expanding healthcare access in rural communities, particularly for vulnerable populations. She has helped develop new collaborations with the Virginia Department of Health to better support mothers with high-risk pregnancies. She also worked closely with Eastern Shore Rural Health to strengthen post-discharge support and reduce preventable hospital readmissions.

These partnerships aim to address the unique challenges of delivering care in rural areas, where access to specialists and follow-up services can be limited. Finney has emphasized the importance of ensuring Shore residents receive equitable, high-quality care close to home.

“As someone who has lived and worked on the Eastern Shore my entire life, this community is personal to me,” Finney said. “It is an honor to lead the dedicated teams at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital as we continue advancing quality, safety, and compassionate care for every patient who walks through our doors.”

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Finney remains active in the broader community. She serves on the boards of the local YMCA and Eastern Shore Community College, where she advocates for education and community development. A mother of a 12-year-old son, she says her commitment to lifelong learning and opportunity reflects her broader mission of strengthening the Eastern Shore’s future.

Under Finney’s leadership, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital will continue focusing on improved patient outcomes, deeper community partnerships, and care strategies tailored to the needs of an evolving rural population.