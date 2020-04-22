(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) April 21, 2020 –This week National Library Week and the Eastern Shore Public Library invites all community members to find the library at their place by visiting the website espl.org to access virtual services and resources. While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the public can discover ebooks, movies, video games, online storytimes and much more—all from home, public wifi, wireless data, or sitting outside the library.

In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, including virtual homework help, online crafting and DIY sessions as well as information about keeping your family well and safe. At Eastern Shore Public Library, there are a wide array virtual services such as RBDigital and Freading ebooks and magazines, Universal Class free online courses, Ancestry.com, and links to youth services websites. You can now register online for a library card at espl.org.

April 19-25, 2020 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of a global pandemic would force libraries to close their buildings. In response to our rapidly-changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

For more information, visit the library’s website at espl.org or call the ESPL headquarters at the Accomac library Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at (757) 787-3400.

