With spring fast approaching, along with warmer temperatures, Allan Myers, Inc. is preparing to begin the final phase of the milling and repaving project on the CBBT.

Phase IV of this project is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 22, 2021 and will include the milling and paving along the southbound lanes of Trestles A and B. Southbound travelers are advised to remain alert and travel with caution as a single lane closure will be in place beginning at Island 4 and continuing southbound near South Toll Plaza in Virginia Beach, VA. This project will run through May 2021.

Allan Myers, Inc. was awarded the capital project to mill and repave the trestles in July 2019. Phase I of this project began in September 2019 and included the repaving of the dual southbound lanes of “C” trestle. Phase II included the repaving of the dual northbound lanes of “C” Trestle. Phase III included the repaving of the northbound lanes of “A” and “B” trestles. Upon the completion of Phase IV, this will wrap up the repaving project of the entire facility.

This is the first repaving project performed since the Parallel Crossing Project, Phase I was complete in 1999.

