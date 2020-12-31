By Linda Cicoira

Thirty-four people were indicted by an Accomack grand jury this month on crimes ranging from attempted first-degree murder to illegal drug possession. Here are some of the indictments.

Thirty-year-old Kimberly Erin Carey, of Clippes Court in Greenbackville, was indicted on a count of credit card larceny, between June 25 and 26.

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Roy Childrey, of Cashville Road in Onancock, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of three officers who work for the state police and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office on June 17.

Thirty-two-year-old Donald Clifton Buzzard, of Edgewood Md., was indicted on a count of possessing etizolam, an anti-anxiety drug, on June 10.

Thirty-nine-year-old Quenga Bietester Davis, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of felony shoplifting from Roses in Onley on Aug. 11.

Fifty-nine-year-old Louis Tom Sample Jr., of Daughtery Road in Accomac, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine, on May 31.

Thirty-one-year-old Brian Keith Boyce Jr., of Stockton Road in Greenbackville, was indicted on a count of burglarizing the home of Annette Parker, in August.

Forty-seven-year-old Gregory Alan Smith, of Sunrise Drive in Painter, was indicted on 19 counts of larceny, forgery and uttering on Aug. 8 and 25. Forty-three-year-old Sherry Sandlin, of Bobtown Road in Melfa was indicted on 11 counts of stealing checks valued at $1,000 or more, obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery and uttering on the same dates.

57-year-old Pamela Lynn Dix, of Annis Street in Parksley, was indicted on counts of burglary, grand larceny and felony destruction of property in connection with incidents that occurred. On March 10.