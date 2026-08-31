Figueroa discusses Medicaid chanes on Shore

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa was on the Eastern Shore Friday, meeting with members of the local medical community, community service agencies and local officials to discuss changes coming to Medicaid as a result of the federal H-R 1 law.

Figueroa participated in community roundtables at Eastern Shore Rural Health facilities in Eastville and Onley, as well as the dental unit at Nandua Middle School.

Additional roundtables were held at the Hare Valley Senior Center, Eastern Shore Community College and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Among the issues discussed were new federal requirements that will require certain Medicaid expansion adults to meet work or community-engagement requirements beginning in 2027. These recipients generally do not qualify under traditional Medicaid criteria and have incomes up to about 138% of the federal poverty level. Virginia expanded Medicaid under Gov. Ralph Northam.

There will also be more frequent Medicaid eligibility reviews, while changes affecting some non-citizens begin October 1.

Figueroa told those attending that Virginia is working to establish a system that can help people who lose Medicaid and SNAP benefits re-enroll once they meet the new requirements.

He said the state is working to put the necessary systems in place to help reduce the impact of the federal changes on Medicaid recipients and the health-care providers who serve them.

The state estimates approximately 500,000 Medicaid expansion adults could be affected by the new work and community-engagement requirements.