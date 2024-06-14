Field fire occurs Thursday afternoon in Machipongo

A combine fire, which spread to the field while a local farmer was cutting wheat, occurred Thursday afternoon in Machipongo.

According to 911 Communications, the combine fire was called in on James Allen Road at 2:27 PM. Reports said the machine was heavily involved and that the fire had spread to the field. Units from Eastville, Nassawadox, Cheriton, Cape Charles and the Department of Forestry responded, as did a local good samaritan farmer who arrived with a tractor and a tiller to prevent further spread.

No injuries were reported. The field was cleared at 4:58 PM.