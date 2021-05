Parts of the Eastern Shore are without internet service as the result of a fiber cut in Maryland. At this time it is not known when service will be restored. Initial reports say that the cut may have happened between Salisbury and Wallops approximately 8 miles south of Salisbury. Technicians are investigating.

As of 6 p.m. technicians have found the fiber cut. Excavation crews are en route with an ETA of approximately 8 p.m. There is no estimated time of restoration at this time.