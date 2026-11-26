By Linda Cicoira

A felony charge of malicious wounding was downgraded to misdemeanor assault and battery Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for an Eastville waterman.

Johnathan Richardson, of Seaside Road, pleaded guilty to the lesser offense. A plea agreement with Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Vincent deLalla called for a 30-day suspended sentence for Richardson. Judge Lynwood Lewis imposed the term and placed the defendant on good behavior for a year.

deLalla said the victim, who was engaged to the defendant’s sister, was defending himself with a knife and stabbed a couple of Richardson’s dogs. Richardson grabbed the knife, and Kratochvil was injured.

Defense lawyer Andre Wiggins said that had a trial been held, “[the victim] would have been found not very credible.”

In another case, 37-year-old Garrett Evan Waters, of Bayside Road in Exmore, pleaded guilty to a Sept. 19, 2025, count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Under a plea agreement, the prosecutor did not pursue a second charge because it was the defendant’s first offense. The bargain also called for Waters to be sentenced to a term no higher than the low end of the guidelines. A short-form presentence report was ordered. Waters agreed to five years of supervised probation and 10 years of good behavior. He will be obligated to pay court costs and waived his 4th Amendment rights for five years. Sentencing was set for Feb. 2.