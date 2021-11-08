By Linda Cicoira

A charge of unlawful wounding was reduced to assault and battery last Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

In a plea agreement, 33-year-old Mahesh Alvin Sharp, of Painter, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. The offense occurred Dec. 22, 2020. The victim was Patrick McGil Jr., of Salisbury.

Sharp was sentenced to six months in jail with all but 40 days suspended. The time will be served on weekends, so Sharp can continue to work. Sharp said he was defending himself after McGil started the fight.

After the incident occurred, McGil was parked on Lankford Highway in Tasley, at about 1:30 a.m. He was waving to passersby when he was seen by an Accomack deputy, who stopped to investigate. McGil did not appear at the proceeding. A prosecutor said a subpoena that ordered his appearance, had been served.

