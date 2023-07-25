Felony cases for half-dozen suspects heard in Northampton Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

Felony cases for about a half-dozen suspects were heard Monday in Northampton Circuit Court.

Forty-year-old Jesse Owen Shallis, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to counts of strangulation and unlawful wounding in connection with May 2020 incidents that occurred on the Eastern Shore. He was given suspended sentences totaling seven and a half years. Shallis will be on supervised probation for three years.

Thirty-one-year-old James Joseph Brown, of Melfa, pleaded guilty to damaging a catalytic converter and attempting to break and enter in connection with Aug. 22, 2022, incidents. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for September.

Forty-year-old Rachel Lauren Leonard, of Seaside Road in Cape Charles, who was initially indicted on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle that belonged to Northampton County, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. She was sentenced for the January 2023 offense to 12 months in jail with all but time served suspended.

Olando Farquie Barnaby, of Connecticut, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but a year suspended for possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Oct. 17, 2007. Barnaby was arrested in February. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kemyra Nishae Summerville, of Onancock, was given a three-year suspended sentence for uttering in connection with a July 11, 2022 incident. Three years of probation was ordered.

Cory J. Bitts, also known as Gage Thimothy Johnson, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued at more than $1,000 and forging a public document in October 2021. he was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with all but time served suspended. He will be on supervised probation for three years.