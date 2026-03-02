Federal trafficking charges filed against farm labor contractor

A Washington, N.C.-based farm labor contractor that previously worked with a Northampton County nursery is now facing federal human trafficking charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Martha Zeferino Jose, owner of Las Princesas Corporation, along with her husband and adult son, was indicted on charges including forced labor, conspiracy, alien harboring for financial gain, and visa fraud. Federal prosecutors allege the company trafficked Mexican agricultural workers into forced labor on farms in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida.

Las Princesas had previously contracted with Tankard Nurseries in Exmore to supply agricultural workers under the H-2A visa program. Tankard Nurseries was not named in the federal indictment. The company denied any knowledge of alleged violations and has since stopped using outside labor contractors, relying instead on direct hires.

The indictment follows a federal civil lawsuit that was settled in December 2025 involving wage and labor claims against Las Princesas and Tankard Nurseries. The settlement included no admission of wrongdoing by Tankard Nurseries.

If convicted, the defendants could face lengthy prison sentences, including up to 20 years per forced labor count.