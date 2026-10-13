Federal jury rejects former Accomack Public Safety Employee’s lawsuit

A federal jury has ruled in favor of the Accomack County Department of Public Safety in a lawsuit brought by a former employee who accused the department of sex discrimination, a hostile work environment, and retaliation.

The verdict was returned Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Jurors rejected all three of Jada Marshall’s claims and indicated she should receive no damages.

Marshall filed the lawsuit in 2025, alleging she experienced sexual harassment while working as a fire medic recruit and was fired in retaliation for reporting it.

According to court records, Marshall alleged that in October 2023, Fire Academy instructor Phillip Kelly sent her a text message saying he would ask her out if he were not married. Marshall was 18 at the time.

She also alleged that Captain Shawn Malone made demeaning and sexually charged comments about her after she reported the message.

The department disputed her allegations, saying the message was reported to Public Safety Director Charles Pruitt, who confronted Kelly, told him the message was inappropriate, and directed him to have no further contact with Marshall.

Marshall was terminated in March 2024 after submitting clinical training paperwork containing an incorrect date. She maintained the date was a clerical error and said she had completed the required hospital shift.

The department argued that the documentation error, along with other performance concerns, provided legitimate grounds for her dismissal.

The trial lasted three days before U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson. Witnesses included Marshall, Pruitt, Malone, and the county’s chief human resources officer.

The jury’s verdict, filed October 9, brings the federal case to a conclusion in favor of the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.