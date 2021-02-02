According to a report on WAVY.com, A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought against Virginia Governor Ralph Northam by the Lighthouse Fellowship Church on Chincoteague.

The pastor of the church was cited by Chincoteague police for breaking social distancing rules. Authorities said the church violated Northam’s ban on gatherings of over 10 people.

The church went to court, asking for a temporary restraining order against Northam, saying his COVID-19 executive orders were unconstitutional. Northam then filed to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Current restrictions on gatherings of more than 25 people do not apply to religious services.