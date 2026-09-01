Federal indictment expands Eastern Shore gang case to nine defendants

A federal racketeering prosecution involving an alleged Bloods-affiliated street gang has expanded to nine defendants, with prosecutors accusing members of a regional criminal organization of murder, attempted murder, shootings, robberies, armed carjackings and drug trafficking.

A second superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday charges nine alleged members of the Cautious District, described by federal prosecutors as an Eastern Virginia, Maryland and Delaware street gang affiliated with the United Bloods Nation and a subset of the Immaculate Balla Family, commonly called the Makk Ballers. The charges include RICO conspiracy, racketeering murder and attempted murder, and firearms offenses. The Justice Department’s announcement details the expanded federal case.

Those charged are Christopher Clovis-Weathers Monfiston, 34, of Chesapeake; Tyvon Lyncurtis Smith, 34, of Parksley; Ky’riq Nygee Weathers, 29, of Parksley; Markiece Obryant Harmon, 41, of Hare Valley; Zyshon Bell, 24, of Temperanceville; Travon Bell, 22, of Parksley; Antoine Muhammad Beverley, 30, of Onancock; Quaizal Kellam, 25, of Exmore; and Kemyrion Boggs, 22, of Onancock.

Smith, Monfiston and Weathers were already charged in the federal case. Prosecutors said the other six defendants were added following further investigation.

The expanded indictment brings together allegations connected with several violent crimes and gang prosecutions previously reported by ShoreDailyNews.

In April, ShoreDailyNews reported that federal prosecutors had taken over cases involving Smith, Monfiston and Weathers. Federal court records cited in that report alleged Smith established the Cautious District around 2021 and recruited members into an organization in which members were expected to protect gang leadership, keep gang business secret and retaliate against rivals.

A central allegation involves the Feb. 13, 2024, killing of Rashaun Anthony Brown Jr. on Stumpy Lane near Onley.

The new indictment alleges Smith, Monfiston and Weathers coordinated travel from Virginia Beach to Brown’s residence while looking for a rival gang member they believed had assaulted Weathers two days earlier. Prosecutors allege the three hid in nearby woods and ambushed a person identified in the federal filing as “Victim 1,” shooting him multiple times.

The current Justice Department announcement does not name Victim 1, but the earlier federal prosecution identified Brown as the victim in the Feb. 13 homicide. ShoreDailyNews first reported Brown’s killing shortly after deputies were called to Stumpy Lane that night.

Four men were later arrested on state charges in connection with Brown’s death — Smith, Monfiston, Weathers and Taquan Lee Bell. Taquan Bell was also charged in the earlier federal case as an accessory after the fact but is not among the nine defendants named in Tuesday’s announcement.

The expanded indictment also provides additional allegations concerning a Feb. 11, 2024, shooting in New Church. ShoreDailyNews reported at the time that deputies found a home in the 32000 block of Hilltop Drive struck by numerous rounds and a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Federal prosecutors now allege Smith, Weathers, Zyshon Bell and other gang members were involved in that shooting. The indictment alleges Bell and another gang member looked through windows to locate a sleeping victim before dozens of shots were fired into the home. The victim was struck and partially paralyzed, prosecutors said.

Bell, Harmon and Kellam have also appeared in previous ShoreDailyNews coverage of alleged gang violence near Painter.

A 2024 ShoreDailyNews report identified Bell, Harmon and Kellam among defendants charged in connection with a June 2023 drive-by shooting. Those were state charges separate from the current federal indictment.

Bell later pleaded guilty to six offenses stemming from the retaliatory shooting. Prosecutors said five people, including three children, were inside the house when it was fired upon. Bell was sentenced in August to 13 active years in prison.

Kellam also pleaded guilty in the Painter case to conspiracy to shoot at an occupied dwelling and participating in a crime as part of a street gang. He was sentenced to 20 years with all but five years suspended.

The new federal case is broader than those individual state prosecutions. Prosecutors allege Cautious District members and associates participated in murder, shootings, violent assaults, robberies, armed carjackings, narcotics trafficking and weapons offenses. Members allegedly were expected to retaliate against rival gangs.

Federal authorities said numerous firearms were seized during search warrants and that some were forensically linked to shootings attributed to the gang.

Smith, Monfiston and Weathers each face a minimum penalty of life in prison if convicted for their alleged roles in Victim 1’s murder. Zyshon Bell faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The remaining defendants face maximum penalties of 20 years.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation along with Homeland Security Investigations.

The indictment contains allegations, not findings of guilt. All nine defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.