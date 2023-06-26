VIRGINIA- Millions of dollars in federal funding is expected to roll in to make improvements to Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Assateague Island National Seashore.

Officials say $17,744,862 will be used to relocate the existing public recreational beach to a more stable part of the island, while also building a new access road, four new parking lots, new boardwalks, and paving for a multi-use path.

The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program. NSFLTP provides funding for the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of nationally-significant projects within, adjacent to, or accessing Federal and tribal lands. The program provides an opportunity to address significant challenges across the nation for transportation facilities that serve Federal and tribal lands.

