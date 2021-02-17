No one has to tell you that February has been a very wet month on the Eastern Shore.

With just under half of February left to go, rain totals are 4.3 inches so far. The wet weather pattern has caused flooding in low lying areas with some flooding on the back roads.

The jet stream has dipped deeply into the south central US, but has headed north along the east coast, bringing with it copious amounts of gulf moisture.

Above average rains in January raised the soil moisture content so the new rain has nowhere to go.

Early Tuesday at around 3 am there was a line of rain that moved across the Eastern Shore. The rain was heavy for a brief period of time and deposited. eight tenths of an inch. But on top of the rain over the weekend and the snow last week, the rain Tuesday caused a lot of flooding all over the Shore.

According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, more rain is on the way. An additional inch to an inch and a half is expected for most of the Shore and up to two inches could fall in lower Northampton. The precipitation could briefly change over to snow in Accomack County, but little to no accumulation is expected.

.

.