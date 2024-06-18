Father’s Day fire destroys outbuilding and damages Accomac home

By Linda Cicoira

According to a report, firefighters responded to a blaze in an outbuilding on Front Street in Accomac at about noon on Father’s Day.

Photos show the blaze ignited a nearby house and melted off the siding on one side of the residence before it was put out. Units from Parksley, Tasley, Onancock, Melfa, and Bloxom and the Department of Public Safety were alerted.

A caller advised that the building was fully involved with exposure to the house and a lawn tractor. The fire was quickly knocked down and crews remained on the scene to check for any extension into the house and any hot spots. No injuries were reported.