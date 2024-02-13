Father of Four Sentenced to 45 Years for Various Theft Charges

By Linda Cicoira

A 27-year-old father of four was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to a total of 45 years in prison for various theft charges.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said there is also a pending case against Traquon Antonio Spady regarding a charge of breaking into a car and stealing a chainsaw, which stems from an incident that occurred while the defendant was out of jail on bond.

“This gentleman just likes to steal,” Thornton added. “I don’t know why. I do know, and everybody knows, it is wrong to steal.”

All of the terms but a year and 11 months were suspended for Spady. The Machipongo man has already served nine months in jail. Spady was convicted of grand larceny, petty larceny, 10 counts of credit card larceny, conspiracy to commit credit card larceny, and destruction of property. The court allowed him to report to jail in a week so he could get his finances in order. He will be on supervised probation for five years and was ordered to pay thousands in restitution.

His lawyer couldn’t explain why he committed the crimes either. “He does not have substance abuse” problem and “no mental health instances. He was made a trustee” at the jail. And he has a job, she said. “This is a pattern for him. He needs rehabilitation.”

In another case, 31-year-old Christa Lynn Mariner, also known as Christa Lynn Brady, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison with all but a year suspended for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute the drug, and possession of a gun while possessing it. The incidents occurred in Dec. 2022 and May 2023.

Mariner said, “I am ready to face my consequences. I’m on the path to being well.”

Judge A. Joseph Canada Jr. told the woman, “We don’t want your (five) children to be standing where you are when they are older.” He allowed her to report to jail on Feb. 23, when her sister will be arriving to care for the children, who are all under 10.

In another case, 66-year-old Wilbert Junior Freeman Jr., of Cheriton, was sentenced to two years in prison for hit and run. All but the time he served, which was about five weeks, was suspended. He paid a restitution of more than $1,000.