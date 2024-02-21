Fatality in Painter accident identified

February 21, 2024
According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the individual who died in an accident on Rt. 13 at the intersection of Coal Kiln Road has been identified. 

The driver of the 2012 Ford sedan has been identified by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office as Romar Lamont Reid, 39-year-old male of Hampton Virginia. Notification of family members has been made.

Preliminary investigations  revealed that the driver of a 2012 Ford sedan, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of Route 13, when it struck the rear end of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz also traveling northbound. Upon impact, the Ford traveled across the median and into the southbound lanes of travel, into the path of a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer. The Ford struck the tractor trailer head-on, ejecting the driver of the Ford, into a ditch.  Reid died upon impact.

