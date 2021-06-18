By Linda Cicoira

A Florida woman, who has been coming to the Eastern Shore for years to help harvest potatoes, was sentenced in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday to 20 years in prison for stabbing another worker several times last July leaving her “permanently disfigured.”

All but six years and eight months of the term was suspended for 52-year-old Doretha King, also known as Doretha Nadd. The malicious wounding happened on July 7, at a labor camp in Horntown, where both Nadd and the victim, Loreka Hollonan, lived.

The victim had wounds to her back, chest, arms, and behind her ear. She told Judge W. Revell Lewis III during a trial that she has nine “scars and marks and doesn’t feel comfortable going anywhere without covering herself.”

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said Nadd had previous charges of assault and battery and malicious wounding. “When Nadd decides to strike out, someone is going to get hurt,” he said.