A report that a student had a gun at Chincoteague Combined School was determined to be false Friday, after prompting safety precautions at both Chincoteague public schools.

Both campuses resumed normal operations at 12:34 p.m. Accomack County Public Schools said there is no imminent threat to either school.

According to Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller, a student approached Combined School staff around 10:50 a.m. and claimed a bathroom note said an unidentified student had a gun on campus.

Administrators immediately contacted division leadership and the Chincoteague Police Department. Given the nature of the report and incidents earlier in the week, officials placed the school on hold, keeping students in their classrooms while staff and law enforcement investigated.

Chincoteague Elementary School entered Secure status as a precaution related to the Combined School investigation. Normal indoor activities continued, but students were not allowed outside for recess. The division emphasized that there was no known threat to the elementary school community.

With assistance from Chincoteague Police and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined the report was false.

The incident follows threats reported earlier this week that led to virtual instruction at the Combined School Tuesday and an evacuation and early dismissal at the Elementary School. Both schools reopened Wednesday with increased law enforcement presence.

Miller thanked officers for their response Friday and warned that the division would pursue criminal charges against individuals involved in false reports or threats.

“False reporting endangers the entire school community and diverts critical resources,” Miller said.

The division did not identify the student or announce any charges in its statement.